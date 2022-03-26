Aditya Deshmukh: People don't consider acting to be a serious profession

Mumbai, March 26 While everyone wants to watch good shows on TV, no one thinks that actors also work hard to deliver that level of entertainment, says actor Aditya Deshmukh.

He adds that there needs to be a shift in thinking and people need to take showbiz also seriously as a profession.

"I feel that acting is still not considered as a proper profession. Our job is one of the toughest jobs out there. We shot for so many hours, during the lockdown also, we were the last to be opened. We were made to feel that our industry is not important. But for everyone to be able to see TV, we have to be on the field, we are the risk-takers.

"I feel very sad about how the industry is perceived. I feel that people must think of this profession also seriously. I also feel that actors are the soft targets. People are more concerned about casting couch than about our acting and craft," says Aditya, who has been part of shows such as 'Naati Pinky Ki Lambi Love Story', 'Punar Vivah' and 'Bade Aache Lagte Hai' and is currently part of the show 'Ziddi Dil Maane Na'.

Ask him if being part of big shows in the past adds to the pressure of finding good work, and he says: "The pressure increases day by day. Your audience is watching you. It's your responsibility. You have given your audience the hope that you can do wonders with these kinds of characters. So, you need to live up to that expectation. The audience is eyeing your work.

"And I have to work really hard. I have done a few roles that people have appreciated. I need to take on good roles after this as everyone is watching. When you give a big film, people are waiting to see what you do next. That pressure is something that cannot be gauged. You have to be on your toes and take your work a notch higher every time."

There are lots of things to consider when you come on board with a show, says Aditya.

"The channel also matters now. What channel you are choosing to showcase your work, there are some channels where the shows are good but the channel doesn't have that kind of visibility. Then your efforts go haywire. It's important to choose the right channel, production, and show everything matters," he adds.

