Aditya Dhar calls wife Yami Gautam his "favourite person" in adorable birthday post

It's a special day for actor Yami Gautam as she is celebrating her birthday today, and her husband, filmmaker Aditya Dhar, made sure to make his "favourite person's" day extra special with an adorable post.

The 'Dhurandhar' filmmaker took to his Instagram account on Friday to post a series of never-before-seen pictures of the 'Vicky Donor' actor, along with a caption that was pure love.

"Happy Birthday, Yami. You're my favorite person to talk to, laugh with, plan things with, and come home to. Thank you for being so giving, so caring, and so completely you. I'm lucky I get to live this life with you. I love you!" read the caption of his post.

On the work front, Aditya Dhar is preparing for the release of his upcoming film 'Dhurandhar,' hitting theatres on December 5. The film stars Ranveer Singh in the lead, along with Akshaye Khanna, Sara Arjun, R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, and Arjun Rampal.

Yami, on the other hand, is currently seen in 'HAQ' opposite Emraan Hashmi. Made under the banner of Junglee Pictures, the film is produced by Vineet Jain, Vishal Gurnani, Juhi Parekh Mehta, and Harman Baweja. It is slated for a November 7 release.

