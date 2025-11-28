Aditya Dhar calls Yami Gautam his favourite person to ‘come home’ to in sweet birthday post

Mumbai, Nov 28 Filmmaker Aditya Dhar marked his wife, actress Yami Gautam’s birthday with a touching display of affection.

Taking to his Instagram handle, he shared a heartfelt post that highlighted the deep bond they share. Aditya expressed how much she means to him, celebrating her not just as his partner but as the person who brings comfort, joy, and a sense of home to his life. The proud husband shared a series of Yami’s candid clicks and wrote, “Happy Birthday Yami. You’re my favorite person to talk to, laugh with, plan things with, and come home to. Thank you for being so giving, so caring, and so completely you. I’m lucky I get to live this life with you. I Love You!.”

The photos show the actress posing against a scenic hill backdrop, working out in the gym, and enjoying moments from her hill vacation. For the unversed, Yami and Aditya got married in June 2021. On May 20, the couple joyfully welcomed their baby boy, Vedavid, who arrived on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya.

In June last year, the couple celebrated three years of marriage by sharing unseen pictures and expressing their love for each other. Yami had written, “Happiest 3...And quite literally now... (baby emoji) #Happyanniversarytous.” Aditya also wished his partner by sharing their photos and captioned them, “Dearest Yami, You were, are, and always will be the most beautiful woman in the world for me! Happy anniversary my Love!”

Work-wise, Yami was last seen in the film "Haq," which talked about the Supreme Court's landmark judgement in the Mohd. Ahmed Khan v. Shah Bano Begum case.

Speaking about the film, the actress had earlier told IANS, “If you have courage to tell the story of, which is inspired by a really courageous woman, woman of substance, a woman of feminism, she is, I feel a true blue example of what feminism is.”

“There are a lot of definitions of feminism today, and I may not agree with some of them. True feminism is not fighting the other person, it is about standing up for yourself, for your children, for what you know is right, is rightfully yours, it is as basic as that, so then, yeah, so that is my approach”, the 'Vicky Donor' actress added.

