Aditya Dhar finds 'Uri' connection as Vicky-Katrina name their son Vihaan, says "Life really has come full circle"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 8 : After Bollywood couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal revealed the name of their newborn son, introducing him as Vihaan Kaushal, filmmaker Aditya Dhar took no time in congratulating the couple and pointing out the sweet coincidence in the little one's name and Vicky's character from 'Uri: The Surgical Strike'.

Katrina and Vicky , on Wednesday, took to their Instagram account to share a joint post announcing the good news. They also posted an adorable picture showing Katrina's hand, Vicky's hand, and their son's tiny hand placed together. Alongside the photo, the duo added a caption announcing their son's name as 'Vihaan Kaushal,' further expressing their feelings as new parents."Our Ray of Light, Vihaan Kaushal vihaan kaushl Prayers are answered. Life is beautiful. Our world has changed in an instant. Gratitude beyond words," read their Instagram post.

Reacting in the comments section, Dhar wrote, "@vicky @katrina huge congratulations!! Mere Vikkuuu, from bringing Major Vihaan Shergill to life on screen to now holding little Vihaan in your arms, life really has come full circle. All my love and blessings to the three of you. You're both going to be extraordinary parents. "

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Soon after the name Vihaan was made public, fans on social media were quick to draw parallels with Vicky Kaushal's portrayal of Major Vihaan Singh Shergill in Aditya Dhar's 2019 war drama, a performance that earned the actor critical acclaim and a National Award.

"Hello Vicky Sir, we are huge fans of yours. We named our son Vihaan after being inspired by your name in the movie Uri. It feels incredibly special to see you now giving the same name to your son. Sending him Loads of love," wrote one of the social media users.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal welcomed their first child in November last year. At that time, the couple had shared the news of their baby's arrival through a joint post on social media.

"Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy. 7th November, 2025. Katrina & Vicky," their note read.Katrina confirmed her pregnancy in September 2025 with an adorable picture from what appeared to be a maternity photoshoot. "On our way to start the best chapter of our lives, with hearts full of joy and gratitude," the two wrote in a joint announcement on Instagram.

Vicky and Katrina tied the knot on December 9, 2021, at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan.

On Koffee With Karan, Katrina revealed that she met Vicky at Zoya Akhtar's party, and that's when romance started brewing between them. Sharing the details of her relationship with Vicky, Katrina explained how Vicky was never on her 'radar'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor