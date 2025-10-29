Aditya Dhar Heaps Praise on Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi’s HAQ Trailer, Calls Wife a ‘Star’

Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi have come together for a power-packed film, HAQ, inspired by the landmark judgement of the Supreme Court on Mohd. Ahmed Khan v. Shah Bano Begum case. Ahead of its grand release, the makers unveiled the film’s trailer recently, and it has begun impressing everyone. Filmmaker Aditya Dhar also couldn’t stop raving about the same! Recently, he took to his social media handle to give a shoutout to the trailer and also called his wife Yami a “star”.

Aditya Dhar shared the trailer on his social media stories and simply called Yami Gautam “My North Star”. Directed by Suparn S Varma, the film reimagines one of the most controversial and game-changing cases in India of the 80s, which ignited a National debate on women’s rights and personal law.

The trailer showcases Yami Gautam as an empowering Muslim woman who fights the system and heads to the court demanding rights for herself and her children under Section 125. Known for her daring on-screen choices, Yami has once again proven to be a game-changing performer. She is joined by Emraan Hashmi, who plays a celebrated lawyer. Both actors have stepped into their most intense roles so far, and the audiences are waiting to witness them create magic on-screen. The courtroom battle highlights questions regarding faith, identity, liberalism and policy and law - the Uniform Civil Code Act under Article 44.

Produced by Junglee Pictures, in association with Insomnia Films and Baweja Studios, HAQ is directed by one of the most dynamic directors today in the industry Suparn S Varma (creator of Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, The Family Man, Rana Naidu), and written by Reshu Nath. It also stars actors Sheeba Chaddha, Danish Hussain, Vartika Singh and Aseem Hattangady, and is scheduled to release in theatres on 7th November 2025.