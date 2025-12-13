Aditya Dhar says ‘Dhurandhar’ ‘Part 2 is coming’ on Hrithik Roshan's second review

Mumbai, Dec 13 Filmmaker Aditya Dhar, who is currently basking in the success of his latest release “Dhurandhar”, promised the “part 2 is coming” and that he will “best to live up to this encouragement” after Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan shared his second opinion about the film.

Hrithik on December 11, had first written on Instagram about “Dhurandhar”, which read: “I love cinema, I love people who climb into a vortex and let the story take control, spin them shake them until what they want to say is purged out of them onto that screen. DHURANDAR is an example of that. Loved the storytelling. It's cinema.”

“I may disagree with the politics of it, and argue about the responsibilities us filmmakers should bear as citizens of the world. Nevertheless, can't ignore how I loved and learnt from this one as a student of cinema. Amazing. #akshaykhanna has always been my fav and this film is proof why. @ranveersingh the silent to the fierce what a journey and so damn consistent. @actormaddy bloody mad grace, strength and dignity!!”

“But man @rakeshbedi what you did was phenomenal.. what an ACT, brilliant !! A huge big round of applause for everyone especially the makeup and prosthetics dept! I can't wait for part 2 !!!" Hrithik concluded.

Hrithik then shared his second thoughts about the film on X.

It read: “Still can't get DHURANDHAR out of my mind. @AdityaDharFilms you are an incredible maker man. @RanveerOfficial the silent to the fierce what a journey and so damn consistent. #akshayekhanna has always been my fav and this film is proof why.”

“@ActorMadhavan bloody mad grace, strength and dignity!! But man @bolbedibol what you did was phenomenal.. what an ACT, brilliant !! A huge big round of applause for everyone especially the makeup and prosthetics dept! I can't wait for part 2 !!!”

Replying to Hrithik on his second post, Aditya wrote: “Deeply humbled by your love for #DHURANDHAR, @iHrithik Sir. Every actor and every department gave more than 100%, and your appreciation is a huge boost for the whole team. Thank you for celebrating their craft. Part 2 is coming… and we’ll try our best to live up to this encouragement.”

Dhurandhar also stars R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi with Manav Gohil, Danish Pandor, Saumya Tandon, Gaurav Gera, and Naveen Kaushik in supporting roles.

The film, which has a runtime of 214 minutes, making it is one of the longest Indian films ever made, draws inspiration from real-life events involving geopolitical tensions and covert operations conducted by India's R&AW, particularly those associated with Operation Lyari, 2008 Mumbai attacks, crackdown on gangs and criminal syndicates.

The first of a two-part series, Dhurandhar was released in theaters on 5 December. It tells the story of an underworld saga following a network of criminals, informants and operatives whose lives intersect, navigating covert operations, espionage and betrayals.

