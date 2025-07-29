Aditya Dhar Wishes Sanjay Dutt on His Birthday, Says, ‘Can’t Wait to Show the World the Madness You’ve Unleashed in Dhurandhar’

Director Aditya Dhar shared a behind-the-scenes picture of himself with Sanjay Dutt from the sets of Dhurandhar and accompanied it with a warm note for the legendary actor. He wrote, “Happy Birthday to the one and only Baba!! 🔥 You’re pure fire on and off screen. Can’t wait to show the world the madness you’ve unleashed in Dhurandhar. Blessed to have you in my life. Love you Sir! ❤️Cheers!! 🤗”

Sanjay Dutt's fierce and commanding look from the recently unveiled first glimpse of Dhurandhar was lapped up by the audiences. With his intense eyes, rugged charm, and powerful screen presence, Dutt looks every bit the powerhouse performer audiences have come to admire over the years. He effortlessly embodies a character that promises to be both fearsome and unforgettable.

Presented by Jio Studios, a B62 Studios production, Dhurandhar is written, directed, and produced by Aditya Dhar, and produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar. The film hits theatres on December 5.