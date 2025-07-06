Aditya Dhar's Ultimate Birthday Gift: The Dhurandhar First Look Kept Under Wraps Even From Ranveer Singh!

Aditya Dhar had a master plan to celebrate Ranveer Singh's birthday this year: a jaw-dropping surprise. He was secretly preparing to unveil a special unit of his highly anticipated film, Dhurandhar, intended as a surprise/ gift for his leading man. But the word got out and the news eventually reached Ranveer who then asked Aditya if it was true! Aditya tried to evade the situation but then when Ranveer relentlessly pursued the topic, Aditya finally admitted and at the same time requested for Ranveer to trust him and wait patiently for the grand, official first look unveiling.

Sources close to the production share that Aditya has been extremely keen to surprise Ranveer and he tried to go incredible lengths to keep it as a secret. Despite Ranveer having seen early rushes of Dhurandhar, the final, electrifying first look unit that's slated to drop on his birthday has been kept under absolute lock and key. The duo has had long conversations and Ranveer has asked him umpteenth question in anticipation which Aditya has all very patiently answered.

"Ranveer knows something special is coming, a true cinematic treat, but he hasn't seen the final cut," an insider shares, hinting at the delightful anticipation. "It's entirely Aditya's ingenious way of making this birthday not just memorable, but truly iconic for his superstar."