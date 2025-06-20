Aditya Narayan unveils new album ‘Saansein’: It’s a reflection of love, raw emotions

Mumbai, June 20 Singer Aditya Narayan has launched his latest album titled “Saansein” and will be unveiling its first track “Bana Le Tera” on June 20. He said that the album is a reflection of love, longing, and the raw emotions often left unsaid.

Aditya shared: “‘Saansein’ is an incredibly personal project for me — it’s a reflection of love, longing, and the raw emotions we often leave unsaid. ‘Bana Le Tera’ is the perfect opening for this journey, and I hope listeners feel the heart and soul we’ve poured into every note.”

The album comprises eight tracks, which will be released one after the other every month.

A romantic ballad, ‘Bana Le Tera’ captures the longing to belong entirely to heart, soul, and destiny.

The melody is composed by Ashish Kulkarni with poetic lyrics by Manoj Yadav. The vocals are by Aditya and a soundscape produced by Meghdeep Bose.

As per the statement, Aditya’s planning to release one song every month. Upcoming tracks from ‘Saansein’ include ‘Gehraiyaan’, ‘Mizaaj’, ‘Saansein’, ‘Kyun’, ‘Tere Bina’, and ‘Lillah’.

Aditya, who is the son of Udit Narayan, did his first playback song for the Nepalese film Mohini in 1992 and then a Hindi film Rangeela with Asha Bhosle. Later in 1995 he performed a song for Akele Hum Akele Tum along with his father.

His acting career as a child began when Narayan was spotted by producer and director Subhash Ghai at the 1995 award function, as the final performer for the "Little Wonders" troupe.

Ghai then signed him for his forthcoming film Pardes, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Mahima Chaudhary. His second film was Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai starring Salman Khan and Twinkle Khanna.

As a child artist, Narayan performed more than 100 songs. His most successful song was "Chhota Baccha Jaan Ke" from the film Masoom in 1996.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor