Aditya Rikhari on how he plans to survive and brave the sea of content: I row my own boat

Mumbai, Nov 4 Singer-songwriter Aditya Rikhari, who serves as a mentor on the music reality show ‘I-popstar’, has shared how he strives to survive and move forward in the current age where music and content is coming up by the minute.

During a recent chat with IANS, the singer-songwriter said that it’s a sea of content out there, and his job is to properly get his boat (his art) to the shore. He said he doesn’t look around the vastness of the sea, he focuses on his work, something which is under his control.

Aditya told IANS, “In this ocean of content there are many boats. I’m sitting in one. My responsibility is to pay attention to it, whether we are rowing the boat properly or not, how do we manage to bring the boat to the shore. The waves will change, winds will change, everything will change. We have to row our boat properly”.

He further mentioned, “We have to try, we have to bring it to the shore. And it’s not done after we reach the shore. Tomorrow, we will have to enter the ocean again, and battle the waves, we have to go back to the same ocean, we have to work again, we have to bring it to the shore again. We have to try, we have to be honest. Hard work and consistency is the key”.

Aditya has emerged from the independent music scene rather than the mainstream Bollywood circuit, and has carved a space defined by raw emotion, lyrical honesty, and minimal yet soulful production. His songs often explore themes of love, loss, nostalgia, and quiet self-discovery, wrapped in smooth Hindi verses and mellow acoustic textures.

Earlier, Aditya had shared what is that one quality of contestants that he absolutely cannot ignore on the musical reality show.

He earlier told IANS, “I feel honesty should be there in the contestants towards their craft. Whatever the song is, it can be a plus or minus. If it comes with honesty, then everybody likes it”.

‘I-popstar’ streams on ‘Amazon MX Player’.

