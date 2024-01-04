Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday's ice skating pic from London goes viral

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 4 : After celebrating New Year in London, the rumoured couple Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday are now back in town. The vacation is over but the pictures from their trip are heavily trending on social media.

On Thursday, a picture of the two enjoying ice skating in the UK went viral on social media.

Ananya is seen wearing a black trench coat over a pair of wide-legged pants and a high-neck sweater. Aditya, on the other hand, opted for jeans, a black puffer jacket and a grey beanie. Both wore blue skating shoes as they stood together on the ice rink.

Earlier, a picture surfaced online in which the lovebirds were seen posing with friends.

The two have neither confirmed nor denied their relationship yet.

Aditya featured in a recent episode of the talk show 'Koffee with Karan Season 8' along with Arjun Kapoor.

During a conversation with the 'Aashiqui 2' actor KJo addressed the rumours of Aditya dating actor Ananya Panday. He wittily replied, "You see Karan you said on your show 'Ask me no secrets and I'll tell you no lies."

Karan also told Aditya that in the earlier episode of 'KWK 8' Ananya said she was feeling "very Ananya Coy Kapur," to which the 'Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani' actor said "And I am Aditya Joy Kapur as of now."

"You mean you're joyously in a situationship?" Karan asked Aditya to which he replied, "I'm quite joyous".Karan also asked him if the first word that comes to his mind when he says Ananya is "joy"?. To which, Aditya responded, "Joy, pure joy and bliss".

When Ananya Panday graced the talk show couch with Sara Ali Khan, Karan asked Sara what's the one thing that Ananya has that she doesn't, Sara quickly replied, 'Night Manager'.

The web series 'Night Manager' is headlined by Aditya Roy Kapur.

Upon hearing Sara's answer, Ananya replied, "I am feeling very Ananya Coy Kapur."

Ananya and Aditya have been rumoured to be dating for some time. It all began when the two made a joint appearance at Kriti Sanon's Diwali party last year.

The two also reportedly visited Maldives recently to celebrate Ananya's 25th birthday.

