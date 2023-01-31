Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur starrer 'Gumraah' to release soon, check when

Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur starrer crime thriller 'Gumraah' has now got a release date.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh announced the date. He wrote in his post, "ADITYA ROY KAPUR - MRUNAL THAKUR: 'GUMRAAH' RELEASE DATE LOCKED... #Gumraah - the crime thriller starring #AdityaRoyKapur [in his first-ever double role] and #MrunalThakur - to release in *cinemas* on 7 April 2023... Directed by debutant #VardhanKetkar."

The 'Malang' actor will be seen portraying a double role for the first time in his career, whereas Mrunal will portray the role of a cop in the film.

Helmed by debutant director, Vardhan Ketkar, 'Gumraah' is an official Hindi remake of a Tamil hit action-thriller film 'Thadam', released in 2019. Directed by Magizh Thirumeni, the film starred Arun Vijay and Tanya Hope in the lead roles.

The shoot of the Hindi film was finished last year. Taking to Twitter, production house T-series, shared some pictures from the shoot wrap celebration, to which they captioned, "A wonderful journey has arrived at its finish line! It's a shoot wrap for #Gumraah".

On the work front, Aditya was last seen in 'Rashtra Kavach Om', which tanked at the box office. The 'Love Sonia' actor was last seen in the Telegu film 'Sita Ramam', opposite Dulquer Salmaan. The film received rave reviews from the audience as well as the critics.

( With inputs from ANI )

