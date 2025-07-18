Aditya Roy Kapur, Anurag Basu, Fatima Shaikh attend 'Metro...In Dino' success bash; check pics

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 18 : The success party of 'Metro...In Dino,' which stars actors Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan, was held in Mumbai on Thursday evening.

The event, hosted by director Anurag Basu's production house along with T-Series, celebrated the film's box office performance.

The evening saw many cast and crew members come together to mark the film's success.

Actors including Aditya Roy Kapur, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Pankaj Tripathi attended the celebration.

Filmmakers and producers Bhushan Kumar, Shiv Chanana, music composer Pritam, director Anurag Basu, and distributor Anil Thadani were also present.

Earlier on Monday, July 14, Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram account to share a couple of BTS pictures from the sets of the film, thanking the audience for the love shown to her character, 'Chumki'.

"Grateful, blessed, and so, so, so happy! Thank you for all the love you've given our film, and thank you for accepting and loving Chumki too. P.S. Clearly, there was no middle ground with our moods," she posted.

Directed by Anurag Basu, the film, which was released on July 4, follows the love stories of couplesyoung, old, and middle-agedliving in a metro city, and serves as the spiritual sequel to Anurag Basu's 2007 film 'Life in a... Metro.'

It also stars Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, and Neena Gupta.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh commented on the steady growth of the movie in a statement: "Metro...In Dino has managed to hold its ground remarkably well, especially given the tough box office environment and stiff competition from bigger titles. Despite the odds, the film has shown consistency through the weekdays and is headed for a promising second weekend. The footfalls are steady, and that says a lot. What's working is the relatabilityAnurag Basu's storytelling has struck a chord. It's one of those rare films where audiences see their own stories unfold on screen."

Backed by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, the film offers an emotionally layered take on modern relationships.

