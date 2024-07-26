Aditya Roy Kapur Embarks on New Fitness Journey with Celebrated Trainer Rohit Nair

Bollywood heartthrob Aditya Roy Kapur, known for his dedication to fitness and well-being, is taking his physical regimen to the next level by partnering with renowned fitness expert Rohit Nair. Rohit Nair, celebrated for his work with industry stalwarts like Ali Fazal and Mrunal Thakur, is set to guide Aditya through an intensive training program focusing on kickboxing and regular boxing.

Aditya Roy Kapur has always been a trendsetter when it comes to fitness. His lean and fit physique often garners attention and admiration, making him a role model for fitness enthusiasts. With Rohit Nair's expertise, Aditya aims to further enhance his physical prowess and maintain his enviable physique.

Rohit Nair, whose fitness programs are highly sought after in the industry, expressed his enthusiasm about training Aditya. "Aditya is incredibly dedicated and disciplined. His commitment to his fitness goals is inspiring, and I am thrilled to work with him. We are focusing on a comprehensive MMA training regimen that emphasizes kickboxing and regular boxing, which will not only boost his agility and strength but also enhance his endurance and overall fitness levels. Aditya’s openness to trying new techniques and his relentless pursuit of excellence make him an ideal trainee. Together, we aim to reach new heights in his fitness journey and set new benchmarks for fitness in the industry."

As Aditya Roy Kapur embarks on this new chapter, fans can expect to see even more impressive feats from the actor, both on-screen and in his fitness endeavors.