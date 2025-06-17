Aditya Roy Kapur is always ‘hyper self-critical’

Mumbai, June 17 Actor Aditya Roy Kapur has said that he is highly self-critical and rarely satisfied with his performances. However, over time he's learned to trust the director's vision and let go of overthinking.

Asked how he judges his own performance and if he is self-critical or more intuitive about what feels right, Aditya told IANS: “Yeah, always hyper self-critical. Never happy, never really satisfied. I always come away thinking I could have done more. Earlier in my career, I’d go home and keep thinking about it for hours. But over the years, I’ve learned to let it go.”

The actor said he has realised it’s something he is always going to feel, so there’s no point dwelling on it.

“It’s over, the day is done, you did your best. That mindset is important—because constantly marinating in those thoughts gets you nowhere. But yeah, I’m super critical in that sense. I don’t look at the monitor unless I feel I really need to for a specific thing.”

The actor added: “I just go with what feels right—what the director and I feel is happening at the moment. I don’t find much value in watching myself on the monitor. It doesn’t work for me unless it’s a physical shot, where I need to see how something is translating on camera.”

He tags himself as self-critical.

“But yes, always self-critical. And I think that’s important. I’m slowly learning to pat myself on the back every now and then and trust when the director is genuinely happy. Like, okay—that must have been good. You have to draw the line somewhere and stop doubting it beyond a point. Because if the director is really happy... yeah, that’s where trust comes in.”

It’s the trust built between an actor and the director, he said.

“Hopefully, you’ve spent enough time together before the film—talking about things, or even talking around things, more than directly about them. So you know you’re both aiming for the same target. That’s so important. If you and the director have two different films in your heads, two different goals, then that can’t work. You need to be on the same page. Yeah, that’s crucial.”

Aditya’s gearing up for the release of “Metro…In Dino”, which delves into the complex and modern relationships, the upcoming film promises an exploration of love, heartbreak, and human connection.

The film stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta.

Gulshan Kumar and T-Series presents, in association with Anurag Basu Productions Pvt. Ltd., ‘Metro…In Dino. Directed by Anurag Basu, with music composed by Pritam, and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu, and Taani Basu, the film will be in cinemas on July 4.

