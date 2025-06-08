Aditya Roy Kapur opens up about taking a bold risk with ‘Metro In Dino’

Mumbai, June 8 Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapur opened up about stepping out of his comfort zone and taking a bold risk with his role in the upcoming film ‘Metro In Dino.’

The actor shared how this project challenged him to explore uncharted territory as an actor, marking a fresh chapter in his career. Speaking about where this film fits in his personal journey, Aditya shared, “This seems like something I haven’t done before as an actor. It’s a very interesting, idiosyncratic character that seems to dance to the beat of his own drum and gave me the opportunity to really take chances and have fun with it. It’s nice to be able to do something light. the last thing that I did was The Night Manager, which was very fulfilling but also intense, so it’s nice to go from something intense to something lighter so that in this way you are doing different things.”

The ‘Ok Jaanu’ actor added, “I think it’s going to be an interesting and fun character and it’s a genre I guess that I enjoy. I enjoyed the first Metro so doing this one something that I was looking forward to. For me and my personal journey as an actor is just about trying to do things that I haven’t done before. It’s always exciting, gets you the slight amount of fear which can be a very good driving force when you are going into the unknown and I find that that’s when you are the most alive and you can possibly do your best work when you are just at the edge of kind of something you don’t know whether it’s good or not. It’s nice to be in that space where you are not sure that means you are taking a chance and you are doing something you have never done before and pushing yourself into a place you haven’t been and that’s always exciting, a little bit scary but in a good way.”

“Metro In Dino” also stars Sara Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal, Anupam Kher, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Neena Gupta. The romantic drama explores the complex journey of love and commitment, capturing the emotional highs and lows that come with it. The trailer offered a glimpse into Aditya and Sara’s emotional journey as they explore the complexities of love and the true meaning of commitment.

Backed by producers Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu, and Taani Basu, “Metro In Dino” is set to release in theatres on July 4.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor