Aditya Seal Expresses Excitement and Admiration for Co-Star Akshay Kumar in Upcoming Comedy Drama “Khel Khel Mein”

Rising star Aditya Seal is set to share the screen with industry stalwart Akshay Kumar in the upcoming comedy-drama "Khel Khel Mein," directed by Mudassar Aziz. Aditya recently opened up about his experience working alongside Akshay Kumar, expressing both admiration and a touch of envy for the veteran actor's diverse filmography. Aditya Seal, known for his performances in "Student of the Year 2" and "Tum Bin 2" is excited about the opportunity to collaborate with Akshay Kumar, one of Bollywood's most versatile and prolific actors.

"Working with Akshay Kumar has been an incredible experience," says Aditya Seal. "He is not just a superstar but an industry stalwart whose work I have admired for years. What truly stands out about Akshay sir is his unparalleled filmography. From romance and biopics to drama, sports, and action, he has dabbled in almost every genre with remarkable ease and success. I have this strange but great personal connec to him. My father has always been a huge Akshay kumar fan, especially his action. So for me to follow in his footsteps my father took me to Bangkok when I was young, I stayed there, learnt martial arts lol the way he did. So now working with him on this movies and sharing screen space with him is truly a full circle moment”.

"Khel Khel Mein," directed by Mudassar Aziz, promises to be a delightful comedy-drama that showcases the talents of both Aditya Seal and Akshay Kumar.