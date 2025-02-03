Aditya Seal takes his mother for her first international trip to London

Mumbai, Feb 3 Actor Aditya Seal took a break from his busy schedule to plan his mother's first international holiday in London and said that it was his small way of saying thank you to her.

Aditya, his mother, his sister, and his wife Anushka Ranjan traveled to London for a memorable family trip.

Talking about his mother’s maiden international vacation, Aditya said: "My mother has always been my biggest supporter and inspiration. She worked hard all her life and sacrificed her dreams to make mine come true, so this trip was my small way of saying thank you.”

He added that taking his mother to London for her first international holiday was a dream come true for both of them.

“Watching her enjoy every new experience was incredibly fulfilling. It was a trip that made my heart happy."

Last month, on the occasion of National Girl Child Day, Aditya pledged to sponsor the education of five underprivileged girls.

Sharing his thoughts on the initiative, Aditya said, "Education is the greatest gift one can give, and I want to be a part of shaping brighter futures for these young girls.”

“Watching them grow, succeed, and eventually graduate college will be one of the proudest moments of my life. I've always admired Anushka's dedication to support underprivileged kids and this time, I wanted to take on this responsibility myself. Together, we hope to create opportunities for these girls to lead independent and fulfilling lives."

On the acting front, Aditya was last seen in the big screen in “Khel Khel Mein” starring Akshay Kumar in the lead. The film also features Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Ammy Virk, Pragya Jaiswal, Aparshakti Khurrana, Johnny Lever, and many others.

The 36-year-old star made his film debut as a teenager with the erotic film Ek Chhotisi Love Story opposite Manisha Koirala. After growing up, he featured in the romantic drama film Tum Bin II and had a supporting role in the teen film Student of the Year 2. He was then seen in series such as Fittrat and The Empire.

He will be seen working with Kajol in “Maharagni: Queen of Queens.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor