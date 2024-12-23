Aditya Seal talks about lessons learned from powerful women Kajol, Taapsee and Manisha

Mumbai, Dec 23 Actor Aditya Seal has shared his thoughts on the invaluable lessons he's learned from working with strong, inspiring women in the industry including names such as Taapsee Pannu, Manisha Koirala, and Kajol.

“Taapsee, Manisha ma’am, and Kajol ma’am are incredible examples of what it means to stay true to your beliefs and never settle for less than you deserve. They embody strength and resilience in every sense,” Aditya shared.

He said that he has always believed that women must stand up for their rights.

“And as men, it’s our responsibility to support and uplift them, whether it’s in our families, workplaces, or society. Empowered women build a stronger world, and I am proud to stand by them.”

Aditya was last seen in the big screen in “Khel Khel Mein” starring Akshay Kumar in the lead. The film also features Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Ammy Virk, Pragya Jaiswal, Aparshakti Khurrana, Johnny Lever, and many others. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, “Khel Khel Mein” tells the story of a group of friends and their partners who gather for a dinner and end up revealing secrets about each other.

Aditya made his film debut as a teenager with the erotic film Ek Chhotisi Love Story opposite Manisha Koirala. As an adult, he starred in the romantic drama film Tum Bin II and had a supporting role in the teen film Student of the Year 2. He was then seen in series such as Fittrat and The Empire.

He will be seen working with Kajol in “Maharagni: Queen of Queens.”

Recently, Aditya was seen sporting a new military-inspired haircut for his upcoming action war-based project by a debutant director. Sources have confirmed that Aditya is set to be gearing up to join the trend.

A source said: "As an actor, transformation is a key part of the craft. Exploring different roles and personas keeps Aditya excited and challenges him to push his boundaries.”

“His new look has certainly stirred some curiosity, and while we can’t confirm or deny anything right now, we can say that he is always on the lookout for projects that allow him to explore uncharted territory as an artist”.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor