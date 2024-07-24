Aditya Seal worked with a diverse cast in 'Khel Khel Mein', says 'our unity lies in our diversity'

Mumbai, July 24 Actor Aditya Seal, who is gearing up for his upcoming movie 'Khel Khel Mein', has shared his experience working with a diverse cast in the film.

The film features an ensemble cast including Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Ammy Virk and Pragya Jaiswal. It is based on the themes of friendship and relationships, all unfolding over the course of a single, transformative night.

Speaking about working with an eclectic bunch of actors, Aditya said: “Such a unique thing to have happened that we have a cast that has such a diverse fan base between Ammy paaji and Pragya, we have gone all the way from north to down south. Such a unique mix of people yet we all bonded as one.”

He further mentioned that there were days when the cast would wait for the others to finish their last couple of shots and then all leave together.

“This has never happened with me before, there is genuine love between all the actors and the crew involved. Our unity lies in our diversity.”

The actor also shared insights about the film, and said that the story of the film is based on one night and how it changes many things and relationships between friends. It explores the dynamics of friendships and romantic entanglements.

The film is directed by Muddasar Aziz, and is set to release on August 15. It will clash with the Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-starrer ‘Stree 2’.

