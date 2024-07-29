Aditya Seal: Working with Manisha Koirala was a defining moment in my career

Mumbai, July 29 Actor Aditya Seal, who ventured into the world of cinema starring alongside Manisha Koirala in 'Ek Chhotisi Love Story' in 2002, has reminisced about working with the star and said that working with her was a defining moment in his career.

Aditya, who debuted as a child artist in 'Ek Chhotisi Love Story' alongside Manisha, shared his thoughts on the impact she had on his early career.

"Manisha Koirala will always hold a special place in my heart as my first onscreen heroine. Working with her in 'Ek Chhotisi Love Story' was a defining moment in my career, and I have always admired her talent and grace."

The actor shared a “core memory” from working with the actress on the film, directed by Shashilal K. Nair, who has made films such as 'Parivaar', 'Angaar', and 'One 2 Ka 4'.

“I have this core memory where we had a scene together, where I’m lying on a bed. She had taken a small break, and I didn’t even realise I had dozed off,” he said.

Aditya added: “There was a spotlight on me, and I passed out. When the shot was ready, I opened my eyes and saw Manisha ma’am in a simple ponytail above me. It was surreal for me, with the light setting against her head like a halo, and I was truly mesmerised by her beauty.”

“And now, seeing her incredible journey and most recently her performance in 'Heeramandi' has reignited that admiration tenfold.”

The actor will next be seen in 'Khel Khel Mein' alongside names such as Akshay Kumar, Ammy Virk, Vaani Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, and Fardeen Khan.

Directed by Mudassar Aziz, 'Khel Khel Mein' is an official remake of the 2016 Italian film 'Perfect Strangers'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor