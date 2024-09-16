Aditya Thackeray performs aarti at Pune's Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Mandal

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 16 : Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aditya Thackeray on Monday performed the evening maha aarti at Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Mandal in Pune.

Aditya Thackeray was seen performing aarti and offering prayers to Bappa.

Earlier, Vice Chief of Indian Army Staff, Lieutenant General N S Raja Subramani paid his visit to mandal.

The historic Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Mandal was originally installed by freedom fighter Shrimant Bhausaheb in 1892. This year the mandal celebrated its 133th year of public Ganeshotsav.

Ganesh Chaturthi is a 10-day festival that commenced on September 7 and will continue until Anantha Chaturdashi. This festival is also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Vinayak Chavithi. During Ganesh Chaturthi, Lord Ganesha is worshipped as the god of new beginnings and the remover of obstacles.

Devotees across India and abroad celebrated Lord Ganesha's wisdom and intelligence.

Homes and pandals are adorned with elaborate decorations, and the air is filled with prayers, music, and festive chants. The streets come alive with vibrant processions and traditional rituals as people prepare delicious offerings and visit the beautifully decorated pandals.

