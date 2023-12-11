Adivi Sesh begins shooting for 'G2'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 11 : The shooting for the sequel of the hit Telugu film 'Goodachari' has finally started.

The film is titled 'G2' and stars Adivi Sesh and actor Banita Sandhu in the lead roles.

On Monday, Adivi Sesh took to Instagram and shared a picture of the film's clapboard which he captioned, "It Begins. MASSIVE. This is how we do it. #G2."

'G2' is an action spy thriller from the makers of Major, Kashmir Files, and Kartikeya 2. With such talented actors joining the cast, the film is promised to be bigger and better. Banita has been a promising name in Bollywood, having done films like 'October', and 'Sardar Udham'. Not only this, she is currently juggling between industries ranging from Hindi, English, to Punjabi.

Written by Adivi Sesh himself, Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi, the editor of "Major", will be making his debut as a director with the movie. Producers TG Vishwa Prasad and Abhishek Agarwal, who delivered hits like 'Kashmir Files', 'Karthikeya 2' and 'Major' will be jointly producing the movie under the banners of People Media Factory, Abhishek Agarwal Arts and AK Entertainments India Pvt Ltd.

Titled 'G2' the film is the sequel to Adivi Sesh's blockbuster hit Telugu film 'Goodachari' which also starred Shobhita Dhulipala and Jagapathi Babu in the lead roles.

While the entire story of 'Goodhachari' was set in India, for 'G2' the makers are going international.'Goodhachari Part 2 'will start from where 'Goodhachari' ended in the Alps mountains.

The makers want to design double the action compared to an average action film with many new characters joining with the already existing star cast.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor