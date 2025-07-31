Adivi Sesh calls his Dacoit co-star Mrunal Thakur 'a truly good human being'

Mumbai, July 31 Southern actor Adivi Sesh penned a heartfelt note for his "Dacoit" co-star Mrunal Thakur, calling her "not just a good actress but a truly good human being".

Ahead of her birthday on Friday, Sesh penned a heartfelt wish for the 'Sita Ramam' actress, saying, "It’s so rare and inspiring to meet ….not just a good actress but …a truly good human being. Your morals, your outlook on life and most importantly, your professionalism shine truly bright for our whole team."

Spilling his excitement of working with Mrunal in "Dacoit", he added, "I am So So proud to be associated with you on this movie Mrunal. I am Grateful for your creative contributions and your endless energy in creating JULIET in #DACOIT."

Wishing Mrunal on her special day in advance, the 'Major' actor penned, "Happy happy birthday, and many many happy returns of the year."

On Wednesday, Sesh and the 'Dacoit' team surprised Mrunal with a pre-birthday celebration on the set of their much-awaited drama.

The clip dropped by the 'HIT 2' actor showed Mrunal entering the set, with everyone waiting for her with a big "Surprise". Mrunal cut her birthday cake and fed it to everyone, including her co-star Sesh.

The clip also showed Mrunal grooving a little as everyone sang "Happy Birthday" for her.

Dropping the video on his Instagram handle, Sesh captioned the post, "Happy Birthday JULIET...Celebrating early on the sets of #DACOIT."

Along with Sesh and Mrunal, the pan-India project will also feature Anurag Kashyap in a key role.

Made under the direction of Shaneil Deo, "Dacoit" has been jointly backed by Supriya Yarlagadda and Suniel Narang.

Presented by Annapurna Studios, "Dacoit" talks about an enraged convict seeking revenge against his ex-girlfriend after she betrays him.

"Dacoit" will reach the cinema halls on December 25 this year.

