Adivi Sesh Decides Not to Dub Dacoit in Hindi, Says Authenticity Should Never Be Compromised

Actor Adivi Sesh has opened up about a major artistic decision, his choice not to dub his next, Dacoit in Hindi, but instead make it originally in both languages. At a time when the industry is witnessing an increasing wave of “pan-India” films, Adivi is taking a more rooted and authentic approach to storytelling.

His upcoming action drama “Dacoit”, one of the most anticipated films in his career, is being shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi, rather than being dubbed from one language to another. The film marks a significant milestone in how regional cinema is evolving towards inclusivity without losing its cultural identity.

Talking about his decision, Adivi Sesh shares, “For me, language is not just a medium, it’s emotion. When a story is translated or dubbed, something inevitably gets lost in the process. The essence, the rhythm, the emotional undercurrent, they don’t always carry over seamlessly. You cannot want to create something so big and then not truly connect with the audience across the country. That’s why Dacoit is being made originally in both Telugu and Hindi not dubbed, but lived and performed separately. Some emotions are truly universal, but the experience can be diluted if the authenticity isn’t one hundred percent. Hence, the straight language is always my preferred route.”

With this thought-provoking choice, Adivi Sesh is not only challenging the conventional idea of “pan-India cinema” but also reaffirming his commitment to authentic storytelling that transcends linguistic boundaries while staying true to its cultural core.

“Dacoit,” starring Adivi Sesh, promises to be a gripping cinematic experience that bridges the north-south divide in a way that feels natural, emotional, and genuine, a film made for everyone, yet true to its roots.