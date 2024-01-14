Adivi Sesh flaunts his scars in BTS picture from sets of 'G2'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 14 : Building more excitement about the upcoming film 'G2', actor Adivi Sesh shared a picture of himself with scars on his face from the film's set.

Taking to X, Adivi treated fans with the new picture from 'G2' sets.

#Shoot Life 2 days ago ❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/cXDPfhJe3J— Adivi Sesh (@AdiviSesh) January 13, 2024

Striking a pose and showcasing scars on his face in a mirror selfie.

Sharing the photo, he wrote, "Shoot life 2 days ago."

Written by Adivi Sesh himself, Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi, the editor of "Major", will be making his debut as a director with the movie. Producers TG Vishwa Prasad and Abhishek Agarwal, who delivered hits like 'Kashmir Files', 'Karthikeya 2' and 'Major' will be jointly producing the movie under the banners of People Media Factory, Abhishek Agarwal Arts and AK Entertainments India Pvt Ltd.

Titled 'G2' the film is the sequel to Adivi Sesh's blockbuster hit Telugu film 'Goodachari' which also starred Shobhita Dhulipala and Jagapathi Babu in the lead roles.

While the entire story of 'Goodhachari' was set in India, and for 'G2' the makers are going international.'Goodhachari Part 2 'will start from where 'Goodhachari' ended in the Alps mountains.

Meanwhile, Adivi Sesh was recently seen in the Telugu suspense thriller film 'Hit: The Second Case' alongside Meenakshi Choudhary. Helmed by Sailesh Konalu, the film gathered positive responses from the audience.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor