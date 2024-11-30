Adivi Sesh looks back at his 14 years in cinema, roles that deeply impacted him

Mumbai, Nov 30 Actor Adivi Sesh has completed 14 years in Indian cinema. In these 14 years, there are few roles that have left a profound impact on him as an actor.

Adivi spoke with IANS, and shared that his trilingual film ‘Major’ in which he essayed the role of the martyred Indian Army Officer, Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, makes him proud.

The actor told IANS, “I think the film I'm by far most proud of is ‘Major’ just in terms of being able to try and do justice to the great man's life as much as we could and to get some sort of validation even today from his parents about what they thought was good in the film”.

He went on, “I think on some level my first hit, ‘Kshanam’, was sort of my, a lot of people consider my best film which comes from a different place. It comes from raw anger and hunger. So maybe it has a certain edge that others don't, I don't know, but a lot of people consider ‘Kshanam’ my best work”.

He then spoke about the greatest impact on the zeitgeist, and the cultural impact in all the films he has done.

He said, “‘Goodachari’, which is why we're also doing ‘G2’ (Goodachari 2), the sequel to ‘Goodachari’, because frankly just because of how fun it is for a lot of audiences to watch it. It has an extremely big repeat audience on television and I'm looking forward to blowing people's minds with ‘G2’”.

When asked how he looks back at his journey of 14 years, the actor told IANS, “I think when you come from outside the business, your first few years are spent just trying to get your feet on the ground, trying to understand what exactly is right, what exactly isn't, who is making a genuine offer, who isn't, who is right for you, who isn't. So much of your time in the beginning is spent just trying to learn the unknown. And I think that's exactly what my journey was, maybe until about the first five years that I'd set foot in Hyderabad from about 2010 to 2015, was just spent learning, making mistakes and learning from them”.

He further mentioned, “And from then on it's been a very clear upward trajectory towards building credibility and finding meaning from it. You get to a stage in life, you're truly secure, you know you're truly secure when you get to a stage in life where the results of a movie are extremely important but the process of making that film becomes just as important. So you want to make a great movie but you want to have a lot of fun doing it too. And I think that's where I'm at right now”.

The actor also expressed his wish to venture into production in future, as he said, “I think maybe venture into production, give a platform to new talents, for them to showcase things in ways that I couldn't when I first started. So I definitely think production might be on the cards”.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor