Adivi Sesh , Mrunal Thakur starrer 'Dacoit' set for Christmas release, check out intriguing glimpse of action drama

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 26 : Finally, the wait is over, as the makers of Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur's starrer 'Dacoit' have shared a thrilling glimpse of the action drama.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Mrunal Thakur teased the fans with an intriguing glimpse of the film and shared an update on the release date.

'Dacoit' is all set for pan-India theatrical release on December 25, 2025.

The caption along with the video reads, "A reunion with ex. Bittersweet? No. Catastrophic? Hell, yeah! #DACOIT IN CINEMAS WORLDWIDE ON DECEMBER 25th"

The action-packed glimpse of the movie is a blend of action, emotion and drama with a fiery chemistry between Sesh and Mrunal. Sesh seemed revengeful and willing to take revenge from Mrunal's character in the film and Anurag Kashyap in a standout role.

In February, the makers shared the look of Anurag Kashyap from the film. The makers described his role of Inspector Swamy as a "fearless inspector who is a staunch Ayyappa devotee, with no tolerance for corruption. Sharp-minded, witty, and sarcastic, his character adds depth to a gripping narrative filled with action, emotion, and drama."

On being a part of the film, Anurag said that this role is both fun and challenging for him and getting the same impact in both languages is a challenge that he is thoroughly enjoying.

"Playing a police officer who is an Ayyappa devotee is both fun and challenging. The conundrums of duty versus dharma, and to go about doing his job with a dry sense of humor is fantastic. I am truly looking forward to playing this character in two languages, shooting in Hindi, as well as in Telugu. To get the same impact in both the languages is the challenging part, something I am thoroughly enjoying," he said in a press note.

Directed by Shaneil Deo in his directorial debut project is produced by Supriya Yarlagadda, co-produced by Suniel Narang, and presented by Annapurna Studios.

The film is being shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu, with a story and screenplay jointly crafted by Adivi Sesh and Shaneil Deo. Currently, filming is underway in Hyderabad, followed by an extensive schedule in Maharashtra.

