Adivi Sesh Pens Heartfelt Birthday Note for Goodachari 2 Director Vinay Kumar

Actor Adivi Sesh, who is currently working on the highly anticipated action thriller Goodachari 2 (G2), took to social media to wish his director Vinay Kumar on his birthday with a touching and appreciative message. The actor, known for his thoughtful words and genuine connections with his collaborators, didn’t hold back in expressing his admiration for the filmmaker.

Sharing a candid birthday note on social media, Adivi Sesh wrote, "Dear @vinaykumar7121 Happy birthday my friend. It's been an honour to be a part of your vision. You're one of the most talented guys I have ever worked with and the fans are going to be stunned by the #G2 box office monster that you are creating for next year. I can't wait for the world to see what we have done together. Thank you for all your passion and hard work! Lots of love and many many happy returns of the day."

The actor’s message not only celebrates Vinay Kumar as a person but also raises the excitement for Goodachari 2, calling it a “box office monster” in the making. With Adivi’s powerful words and the team's passion behind the scenes, the sequel to the blockbuster Goodachari promises to be bigger, bolder, and more thrilling than ever.

Goodachari 2 is expected to hit theatres next year and is already generating massive buzz among fans and action lovers.