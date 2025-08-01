Adivi Sesh Pens Heartfelt Note for Co-Star Mrunal Thakur on Her Birthday, Calls Her Truly a Good Human Being

As actor Mrunal Thakur celebrates her birthday today, her co-star from the upcoming bilingual film Dacoit, Adivi Sesh, took to social media to pen a warm and thoughtful note appreciating the actor—not just for her performance, but for the energy and depth she brings to their collaboration.

Coinciding with her birthday, the makers of Dacoit unveiled a brand-new poster featuring Mrunal, offering audiences a first glimpse into her intense, layered character from the action-drama. The poster has already sparked curiosity for what promises to be one of Mrunal’s most compelling roles to date.

In his post, Adivi Sesh wrote - “Dear Mrunal, It’s so rare and inspiring to meet ….not just a good actress but …a truly good human being. Your morals, your outlook on life and most importantly, your professionalism shine truly bright for our whole team. I am So so proud to be associated with you on this movie Mrunal. I am Grateful for your creative contributions and your endless energy in creating JULIET in #DACOIT. Happy happy birthday, and many many happy returns of the year 🔥”

While brief, the message offered a glimpse into the camaraderie and mutual respect the two actors share on set—a dynamic that has been key in bringing Dacoit to life.

Directed by Shaneil Deo, Dacoit is a rare and ambitious project being shot separately in both Hindi and Telugu, ensuring authenticity and emotional resonance across audiences. The film blends high-octane action with raw emotional storytelling, and features Sesh and Thakur in roles unlike any they’ve played before.

With Adivi Sesh known for his sharp script sense and nuanced performances, and Mrunal Thakur continuing to bridge languages and industries with remarkable ease, Dacoit brings together two of Indian cinema’s most exciting voices. Their on-screen synergy and off-screen mutual respect only add to the anticipation.

Dacoit is currently in production and is slated for a pan-India release Christmas Day 2025.