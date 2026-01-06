Adivi Sesh Reveals the Story Behind Using Iconic ’90s Hit ‘Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast’ in Dacoit

Actor-writer Adivi Sesh has struck a nostalgic chord with audiences by intentionally incorporating the iconic 90s chartbuster ‘Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast’ into the recently released teaser of his upcoming film Dacoit. The inclusion of the song’s instantly recognizable background score from the cult film 'Mohra' is not just a creative choice, but a deeply personal one for Sesh, rooted in cherished childhood memories. For Adivi Sesh, ‘Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast’ was more than just a popular song of its time - it was his favorite track growing up. In fact, the song holds a special place in his life as it was part of the very first dance performance he ever did on stage during his school days. As a child, Sesh performed a medley of songs at a school event, with ‘Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast’ being one of the highlights, marking his first-ever experience performing in front of an audience.

When the teaser of Dacoit was being conceptualized, Sesh was clear about wanting to recreate that sense of nostalgia. He consciously chose to acquire the rights to the song legally so it could be used in the film, allowing him to relive a piece of his childhood while sharing it with audiences in a new cinematic context. Opening up about the emotional significance behind the decision, Adivi Sesh shared, “Some songs stay with you forever, and Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast is one of those songs for me. Growing up in the 90s, this track was everywhere, and I absolutely loved it. It was actually part of the first dance performance I ever did on a school stage, in a medley of songs, and that moment is still very vivid in my memory. When we were working on the film, I felt an instinctive pull to bring this song in - not as a gimmick, but as a feeling. Using it as one the songs in the film was my way of tipping my hat to that younger version of myself who fell in love with music, performance, and the joy of entertaining people. We made sure to acquire the rights properly because it mattered to me that this homage was done the right way. It’s a small, personal memory woven into a much larger film, and I hope audiences feel that sense of nostalgia and energy when they hear it.”

The nostalgic touch has already sparked conversations among fans, blending the thrill of Dacoit with a beloved musical memory from the 90s. With this thoughtful inclusion, Adivi Sesh once again showcases his ability to merge personal storytelling with cinematic vision, adding an emotional layer that goes beyond the screen.