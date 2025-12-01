Adivi Sesh reveals why he is not dubbing ‘Dacoit’ in Hindi

Mumbai, Dec 1 Actor Adivi Sesh has opened up about a major artistic decision, his choice not to dub his films in Hindi, but instead make them originally in both languages.

Talking to IANS about the choice, Adivi said: “The decision started with my previous films, because when I also write I understand the meaning of an emotion on paper and the meaning of emotion when it’s on camera. There’s a translation that happens.”

“And sometimes when you merely translate a word from one language to another, an essence is lost.”

He understands that “some words, phrases are very native to that language.”

“This is very essential in writing scripts and making films. As an actor when you truly emote the lines on screen in that language, the audiences connect more. Hence we decided, while tough, it will always be better to shoot the film and write the film in two languages than just cater to an entire audience base by taking the dubbing route.”

Sesh added: “Hence for Dacoit we decided not to dub and take the route of shooting it simultaneously in both the languages.”

Apart from Adivi Sesh, the film also features Mrunal Thakur, director and actor Anurag Kashyap in a powerful role. It also has Prakash Raj, Sunil, Atul Kulkarni, Zayn Marie Khan, and Kamakshi Bhaskarla among others.

“Dacoit” traces the journey of an angry convict determined to seek revenge on his ex-girlfriend, who betrayed him. As he crafts a perilous plan to trap her, the story evolves into an emotionally intense tale of love, betrayal, and vengeance.

Shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu, the film’s story and screenplay have been jointly crafted by Adivi Sesh and Shaneil Deo. Currently in post-production, Dacoit is gearing up for a grand pan-India release.

Sesh then established himself as a leading man by starring in commercial and critical successes such as Dongaata, Kshanam, Ami Thumi, Goodachari, Evaru, Major, and HIT: The Second Case.

