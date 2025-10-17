Adivi Sesh Shows His Support for Cancer Patients, says They’re the Real Heroes

Actor Adivi Sesh recently extended his heartfelt support to a Cancer Run held in Hyderabad. The event witnessed a massive turnout as people from all walks of life came together to raise awareness about cancer and promote early detection.

Adivi Sesh, who has always been a strong advocate for social causes, interacted warmly with the participants and encouraged them as they took to the track. His presence added immense motivation and energy to the event.

Speaking at the run, Adivi Sesh expressed his gratitude, saying, “In my line of work, I get to play the ‘Goodachari’ hero who fights for his country, the ‘Major’ who makes the ultimate sacrifice. But today, standing here in this stadium, looking at all of these guys, I realised something fundamental: The real heroes are not on the silver screen. They are right here in real life.”

He further added, “Cancer patients are the heroes who got up before the sun, who laced up their shoes, not just for a personal best, but for a purpose that is larger than any one of us. They are running for Grace. They’re running for Life. And they are running to scream this message: Cancer is a word, not a full stop.”

The theme of this year’s run ‘Run for Grace, Screen for Life’ emphasizes the importance of early detection in the fight against cancer. Adivi Sesh beautifully connected this to his world of storytelling, adding, “That word, Screen, is a superpower we often ignore. In my films, the plot often depends on early detection, a small clue that changes the entire story. In the story of our health, it’s the same. Cancer is most beatable when it is detected early.”