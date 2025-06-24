Adivi Sesh Speaks Out Against Animal Cruelty, Pens Powerful Letter to Authorities

Actor Adivi Sesh, known for his strong performances and sharp voice of conscience, has taken a powerful stand against animal cruelty. In a heartfelt appeal, the award-winning actor has written to the Committee for Control and Supervision of Experiments on Animals (CCSEA) urging urgent action against the abuse and exploitation of animals at an animal testing and breeding facility currently under fire for egregious ethical violations. This action comes in response to a recent PETA India exposé, based on whistleblower information, that unearthed horrifying conditions at the facility — including bloodied and distressed beagles, monkeys killed during experiments, and minipigs poisoned. The revelations have sent shockwaves across the country, sparking outrage from animal lovers and rights activists.

Quoting his letter to the CCSEA, Adivi Sesh stated, “I earnestly urge the Committee for Control and Supervision of Experiments on Animals (CCSEA) to stop Palamur Biosciences from using or breeding animals and to take steps to ensure the surviving animals are sent to loving homes and reputed sanctuaries. The world is moving away from the use of animals in experiments and toward modern non-animal means, and so must we.” The actor expressed, “It breaks my heart to know that animals—gentle, trusting beings like beagles and piglets—are being tortured in the name of science. No living creature deserves to bleed, suffer, or die in a lab. India must lead with compassion and conscience, and shut down cruel practices like those at Palamur. These animals deserve love, not laboratories.”

The actor’s plea is part of a growing movement led by PETA India, demanding the immediate shutdown of animal testing and breeding operations at Palamur Biosciences. The appeal includes a call for the prosecution of perpetrators, rehabilitation of surviving animals, and a shift towards modern, cruelty-free research methods.