Adivi Sesh Talks About Collaborating with Emraan Hashmi in Much-Awaited Spy Thriller Goodachari 2 – “Calls It a Dream Come True”

Celebrated actor Adivi Sesh is all set to share the screen with Bollywood star Emraan Hashmi in the highly anticipated action-packed spy thriller Goodachari 2. The film, a sequel to the blockbuster Goodachari, promises to raise the stakes with its gripping storyline, adrenaline-pumping action, and a powerhouse ensemble cast. Speaking about the collaboration, Adivi Sesh opened up on how surreal it feels to be working alongside Emraan Hashmi, an actor he has long admired. The actor didn’t hold back his excitement.

“I’m genuinely thrilled to have Emraan Hashmi on board for Goodachari 2. I’ve been a fan of his work since forever — I remember going to the theatre and being absolutely captivated by his screen presence and intensity. To now share the screen with him is a full circle moment. It’s one of those rare instances in life where you get to work with someone you’ve admired for years. He brings such a unique charm and depth to his characters, and I truly believe his presence will elevate the film to another level. This is not just a collaboration — this is a fan living his dream. I remember dancing to his incredible songs which became party anthems which are still being played across”.

Directed by the talented new-age filmmaker Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi and backed by a team known for pushing boundaries in Indian cinema, Goodachari 2 is shaping up to be one of the most awaited spy thrillers in Indian film history. With Adivi Sesh reprising his role and Emraan Hashmi joining the mission, the film is expected to deliver a cinematic spectacle loaded with suspense, twists, and world-class espionage.