Adivi Sesh to Wow Fans With His First On-Screen Dance in Dacoit With Mrunal Thakur

Adivi Sesh, best known for his gripping, high-intensity performances in action cinema, is all set to take audiences by surprise with something he has never done before - a full-fledged dance number in his upcoming pan-India action-drama-romantic film Dacoit. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur, with whom Sesh will share the screen in this highly anticipated track. The song, picturised on Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur, is already being hailed by insiders as a trendsetter, combining energetic choreography, striking visuals, and a refreshing chemistry between the leads. For fans who have primarily seen Sesh in intense, performance-driven roles, watching him groove to high-energy beats will be a complete visual delight.

Directed by Shaneil Deo, produced by Supriya Yarlagadda, and co-written by Adivi Sesh and Abburi Ravi, Dacoit promises to bring together drama, romance, and stylish action on a pan-India scale.

Speaking about stepping into this brand-new space, Adivi Sesh shared an exciting and emotional statement, “For as long as I can remember, the audience has seen me run, chase, fight, jump - but never dance. I’ve always been drawn to intense stories and action-heavy roles, and honestly, dancing on camera was something I never imagined myself doing. But Dacoit is a film that pushes me in every way - emotionally, physically, and creatively - and this song is one of the biggest leaps I’ve taken as an actor."

Sesh further adds, "When the team first discussed the idea of a dance number, I thought it would be a small moment, but Shaneil had a much bigger vision. He wanted it to be grand, stylish, and completely unexpected. And Mrunal… she made the whole process so joyful. Her confidence, rhythm, and energy made me feel like its going to be so much fun. We’ve created a track that’s fresh, high on energy, and visually stunning. I genuinely think fans are going to be shocked - in the best possible way - when they see me dance on the big screen for the first time. This song is special not just because it’s a first for me, but because it captures a different flavour of Dacoit, a side of the film that’s vibrant and romantic amidst all its intensity. I can’t wait for people to see it and, hopefully, dance along.”

With this unexpected and exciting addition, Adivi Sesh is set to showcase a completely new dimension of his talent, making Dacoit one of the most talked-about upcoming releases of the year. Fans can look forward to a power-packed performance - this time, with rhythm and style.