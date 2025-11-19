Adivi Sesh’s New Moustache Look Sparks Buzz Ahead of Dacoit With Mrunal Thakur

Actor Adivi Sesh, who is gearing up for two of his most anticipated projects - Dacoit and G2 - has set social media abuzz with his latest public appearance. The actor was recently spotted at an event in Hyderabad sporting a thick, retro-styled moustache, instantly triggered excitement among fans about his brand-new look for a crucial portion of the shoot for Dacoit.

Fans went into a frenzy as Sesh was seen in a brand new look like never before and people started reposting and wondering, some reposting content to figure what the new refreshing look was for. Known for his meticulous approach to characters and his commitment to transformation, Adivi Sesh’s new avatar has become the talk of the town.

Speaking about the look and it’s excitement, Sesh said, “The look is for a special schedule we are currently shooting for Dacoit. A portion of the film required me to look a lot different and that’s why this look. It's an exciting flashback episode and I wanted to try something thats more relatable and something that I'd be excited to experiment. It’s exciting to see the fans’ reaction to it when i recently stepped out for an event. Thankfully I have only received only compliments and excited gazes”. With Dacoit and G2 lined up for release next year, fans can expect to see Adivi Sesh in some of his most intense and dynamic characters to date.