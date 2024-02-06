Adnan Khan, Mallika Singh to showcase eternal love in 'Pracchand Ashok'

Mumbai, Feb 6 Actors Adnan Khan and Mallika Singh will be seen essaying the roles of Samrat Ashok and Princess Kaurwaki in the upcoming show 'Pracchand Ashok', which is set in the ancient kingdom of Magadh and Kalinga.

Adnan said: "Getting the chance to essay the role of Samrat Ashok is like living out a childhood fantasy. I'm grateful to COLORS and Balaji Telefilms who have trusted me to embody a legend, whose life spans from the conquest to compassion. I promise that this show will enliven the historical romance on Indian television screens."

'Pracchand Ashok' recounts the tale of Samrat Ashok and Princess Kaurwaki, two legends who are as different as day and night. While Kaurwaki dreams of a partner with a heart of gold, cherishing family values above all, Ashok is a relentless conqueror who thinks of family as a chink in one's armour and unafraid to spill blood for power.

However, deep within, he harbours a burning desire to create a legacy, earning respect for his mother, who's been treated no less than a maid in the kingdom and securing a place for himself in his father's heart. Kaurwaki seeks a noble companion while Ashok wants to be feared, craving dominion over everyone. Amid conflicting ideals and aspirations begins a love story that alters the history of 'bharatvarsh'.

On essaying the role of Princess Kaurwaki, Mallika said: "I believe my calling as an actor through this show is to pay tribute to the legendary woman, who knew the power of love. I am beyond excited for my collaboration with COLORS and Balaji Telefilms and hoping that our hardwork pays off."

Joining the stellar cast are seasoned actors such as Rakshanda Khan as Helena, Chetan Hansraj as Bindusar, Surendra Pal as Chandragupta Maurya, Manoj Kolhatkar as Chanakya, Aarush Shrivastava as Sushim, Dinesh Mehta as Subhandhu, Ankit Bhatia as Bhadrak, Shalini Chandran as Dharma, Leena Balodi as Salukkhavati, Manish Khanna as Padmanabhan.

Produced by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms, 'Pracchand Ashok' premieres on February 6. It will air on Colors.

