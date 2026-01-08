Adnan Sami pens note for late father on birth anniversary: You were my everything

Mumbai, Jan 8 Adnan Sami marked his late father’s birthday with an emotional note. Calling him his “everything”, the singer-composer shared that the absence still aches, and that he hears his father’s voice in his heart every time he makes music.

Adnan took to Instagram, where he shared a string of old pictures of his father. One even features the singer standing next to him and an AI video clip featuring his daughter Medina with her grandfather.

Describing his father as his “everything” in the caption section, Adnan wrote: “Baba, today would’ve been your day. I’m thinking of you so much it hurts. You were my everything - best friend, mentor, guide.”

The musician wrote that every time he sings, plays the piano or composes a new melody, he feels his father’s presence, as if he’s still there, encouraging and believing in him.

“Every time I sing, play the Piano or Compose a new piece of Music, I hear your voice in my heart, encouraging me, believing in me. I miss you beyond words can ever describe,” he added.

Talking about his daughter Medina, Adnan said it breaks his heart that his father isn’t around to see her grow up.

“Medina’s growing up, and it’s breaking my heart you’re not here to see it. You would have adored her more than anything in the world. I see you in her so much - her smile, her fascination for the world... She loves you so much even though she’s never met you in person…it’s like you’re still here,” he wrote.

Adnan added that whenever he feels confused or unsure, he asks himself what his father would have done, often finding clarity as if guided spiritually.

“There’s not a day that goes by when I don’t think of you, Baba. Sometimes I just need your shoulder or just a warm hug which would tell me that ‘Everything will be okay!’ Whenever I’m confused about a matter, I ask myself ‘what would Baba have done’ & with that thought I come out with a solution as if you spiritually nudged me… I wish you were here.”

He ended the note with a heartfelt message, wishing his father a happy birthday in heaven, promising his love will remain forever.

Adnan concluded: “I love you, Baba. Forever… Happy Birthday in Heaven InshaAllah…”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor