Adnan Sami to wife Roya: Wouldn’t change a single step because it led me to you

Mumbai, Sep 16 On his wife’s birthday, Adnan Sami penned a romantic note for his ‘jan’Roya, whom he called his “safe haven” and “forever home.” The singer-composer went on to say that he wouldn’t change a single step, not even the hardest ones, because it led him to her.

Adnan took to Instagram, where he shared a string of pictures from their wedding day, daughter’s birth and the memorable moments they shared during their getaways.

“My dearest darling Roya jan, With you by my side and Medina Jan in our arms, my heart overflows with gratitude. You’re the warmth that fills our family’s heart, the love that makes every moment richer,” Adnan wrote in the caption section.

Adnan heaped praise on Roya’s role as a wife and mother.

“Your gentle touch, your loving care, and your tender heart as a wife and mother leave me breathless. The way you love our family with every fiber of your being is a wonder to behold,” he added.

“I’m overwhelmed with emotion thinking about the journey that brought me to you - the struggles, the pain, the tears.

Reflecting on his past struggles, Adnan added: “I wouldn’t change a single step, not even the hardest ones, because every moment of it led me to you.

“Every trial, every test, every tear was worth it, because it brought me to your love. You are my safe haven, my sanctuary, my forever home. I’m so grateful to be yours, to be loved by you. Forever and always, HAPPY BIRTHDAY my darling!!,” he added.

Adnan first married Zeba in 1993, with whom he had a son named Azaan Sami Khan. They divorced after three years. In 2001, Sami married Dubai-based Arab Sabah Galadari. This was his second marriage and Sabah's second marriage as well; this relationship also ended in divorce, a year-and-a-half later.

In 2008, his wife Sabah returned to Mumbai, remarried him and began living with him, but the marriage only lasted one year, after which Sabah filed for divorce again.

In 2010, Adnan married Roya, the daughter of a retired diplomat and army general. He first met Roya in India during her visit in 2010 and proposed to her after some time. In 2017, he became a father to a daughter, Medina Sami Khan.

