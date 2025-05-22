Adria Arjona calls Jason Momoa "my forever favourite date" as he supports her at Cannes premiere

Los Angeles [US], May 22 : Star couple Jason Momoa and Adria Arjona grabbed all the eyeballs as they posed for the camera on the red carpet at Cannes 2025.

Recently, Arjona shared multiple photos and videos to Instagram showing herself and boyfriend Momoa, 45, posing on the red carpet in Cannes, France for the premiere of her new movie with Dakota Johnson, 'Splitsville'.

"SPLITSVILLE premiere at @festivaldecannes ! The most special night with the most special people. @macovino you brilliant man thank you for making me your Ashley," Arjona, who also shared photos of her and costar Johnson, 35, holding hands on the carpet, wrote in a caption to her post. "So grateful to you @kylemarvin @dakotajohnson and Emily. So proud of this film and everyone in it. I'll never forget it," reported People.

"I love that I got to share such a special moment with my love and my forever favorite date @prideofgypsies..," Arjona added of Momoa, whom she has been dating publicly since May 2024.

Momoa responded to Arjona's post in a comment, where he wrote, "..so proud of you and so happy to be by your side..."

Momoa and Arjona announced their relationship in May 2024, after the Minecraft Movie star hinted that he had "been in a relationship for a while" but was enjoying his solitude during an appearance at a Comic Con event in the United Kingdom. Since then, the couple has been going strong; they routinely connect on Instagram and made their red carpet debut together when attending events for Saturday Night Live's February 50th anniversary special in New York City.

"I'll never forget this weekend. I got to launch my perfume with @moroccanoil. Celebrated 50 years of the greatest show on TV @nbcsnl. Saw friends and family. All while holding my partners hand," Arjona wrote in a caption on Instagram after attending SNL50. "What more can a girl ask for," reported People.

Arjona, who stars in the Disney+ Star Wars prequel series Andor alongside her recent movies like Blink Twice and Hit Man, also attended the premiere for Momoa's A Minecraft Movie in the U.K. in March along with his mother Coni.

Arjona stars in Splitsville as a woman who asks for a divorce from her husband Carey (Kyle Marvin). "Splitsville picks up with Ashley asking for a divorce, watching as the good-natured Carey runs to his friends, Julie (Dakota Johnson) and Paul (Michael Covino), for support," a Cannes synopsis for the movie reads. "He's shocked to discover that the secret to their happiness is an open marriage; that is, until Carey crosses the line and throws all of their relationships into chaos," reported People.

'Splitsville' will release in theaters August 22.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor