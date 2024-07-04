Adrija Roy talks about bonding over cricket with 'Kundali Bhagya' co-star Paras Kalnawat

Mumbai, July 4 Actor Paras Kalnawat, who stars in the show 'Kundali Bhagya' is often seen during the lunch break indulging in friendly cricket matches with his co-stars and crew and now has a new partner in crime -- Adrija Roy.

Together, they make the most of their breaks by playing cricket.

Adrija said: "Cricket is an emotion in India, and Paras is the perfect example of it. Every chance he gets on set, he plays cricket with the cast and crew. And everyone thoroughly enjoys the fun time, from our camera person to the spot dada, everyone’s enthusiastic about playing a match from time to time. When I saw them playing, I decided to join in and had lots of fun playing the game, it was quite a stressbuster."

"Paras and I have become really good friends in a short while, and I must say he is a great actor. I get to learn a lot from him, and our mutual love for cricket has only strengthened our bond. I am a fan of Virat Kohli. Our set feels like one big family, and I am glad I am part of it," she added.

The show revolves around the lives of Preeta (Shraddh Arya), Karan (Shakti Anand), Rajveer (Paras), Palki (Adrija), and Shaurya (Baseer Ali).

'Kundali Bhagya' airs on Zee TV.

On the work front, Adrija is best known for her roles as Bimbo in 'Sanyashi Raja', Mou in 'Mou Er Bari', Charu in 'Durga Aur Charu'. She has also starred in shows like 'Imlie', 'Durga Durgeshwari', and others.

Paras is known for 'Meri Durga', 'Laal Ishq', 'Anupamaa', and 'Kumkum Bhagya'.

