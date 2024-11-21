Advocate Vandana Shah speaks on possibility of AR Rahman-Mohini Dey union in future

Mumbai, Nov 21 Following Advocate Vandana Shah's announcement of A.R. Rahman and Saira Banu's separation, the internet is rife with speculation.

A.R. Rahman has been linked to his bassist Mohini Dey, who announced her separation from husband Mark Harsuch just a day after Rahman's similar announcement. In an exclusive interview with IANS, Advocate Vandana Shah discussed Rahman-Saira Banu divorce, rumours surrounding Rahman's relationship with Mohini Dey, alimony, and more.

When asked if there's a correlation between AR Rahman and Saira's separation announcement and Mohini Dey's subsequent separation from her husband Mark, just hours later, Advocate Vandana Shah responded, ‘There's nothing between Rahman and Mohini Dey. I don't know why people are connecting these two events. Divorce is a difficult and painful decision. They're already in pain; such news only increases their trauma.’

When further pressed on whether she'd be happy if AR Rahman moves on and is seen with Mohini Dey in the future, Advocate Vandana Shah emphatically replied, “I don't want to comment on that. It's absolutely inappropriate. We shouldn't even discuss it.”

Vandana Shah, representing Saira Banu, wife of music legend AR Rahman, further highlighted the primary causes of increasing divorces in India.

She continued, "Divorces are on the rise everywhere. Divorces are here to stay, and the institution of marriage will also endure. However, these days, the tolerance level in relationships has decreased. I won't use the word 'compromise.' We tolerate our friends greatly, but we don't extend the same tolerance to our spouses. Tolerance is key to long-lasting marriages."

Saira's lawyer, Vandana Shah issued an official statement confirming that Saira Banu had made the difficult choice to separate with AR Rahman after 29 years of marriage following years of emotional strain. -

