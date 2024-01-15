After 12th Fail success, Vikrant Massey to now headline 'The Sabarmati Report'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 15 : Actor Vikrant Massey, who is basking in the success of '12th Fail', will be seen headlining a new project titled 'The Sabarmati Report'.

In the film, Vikrant will be seen sharing screen space with Ridhi Dogra and Raashii Khanna. It is being made under Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd.

Sharing the film's announcement promo, a post on Balaji Motion Pictures' Instagram read, "Get ready to unfold history with an untold story - The Sabarmati Report - a riveting journey into the 2002 incident that left an indelible mark on the entire nation!"

As per a statement, the film is inspired by true events that took place in the Sabarmati Express on the morning of February 27, 2002, near the Godhra railway station in Gujarat.

The movie is helmed by Ranjan Chandel and will be out on May 3, 2024.

