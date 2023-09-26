After a hiatus due to strike, Drew Barrymore plans to resume show

Los Angeles [US], September 26 : Actor Drew Barrymore is planning to bring back her talk show after strike-related backlash, reported People.

Following the news of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers' (AMPTP) reaching a tentative deal, effectively ending the ongoing strike, People has learned that Barrymore's show is hoping to return in October.

Just two weeks after receiving criticism for saying production would begin despite the then-ongoing writers' strike, Barrymore's daytime sitcom is back. Barrymore, 48, previously stated on Instagram that her show was "in compliance with not discussing or promoting film and television that is struck of any kind."

"I own this choice," she affirmed.

"I want to be there to provide what writers do so well, which is a way to bring us together or help us make sense of the human experience," she explained. "I hope for a resolve for everyone as soon as possible. We have navigated difficult times since we first came on air. And so I take a step forward to start season 4 once again with an astute humility," according to People.

Production was halted, though, amid calls for a decision review because there were worries the return violated the strike's guidelines.

"I have listened to everyone, and I am making the decision to pause the show’s premiere until the strike is over," Barrymore wrote in her statement.

"I have no words to express my deepest apologies to anyone I have hurt and, of course, to our incredible team who works on the show and has made it what it is today," she continued. "We really tried to find our way forward. And I truly hope for a resolution for the entire industry very soon," as per People.

The daytime series starring Barrymore wasn't the only one of the group to encounter strike-related difficulties. ‘The Talk’ received criticism for preparing an early comeback during the strike, which eventually led to a delay in production. Jennifer Hudson also postponed the start of her programme.

On the other hand, ‘The View’ has continued without writers. Sherri Shepherd chose to move forward with her show's return plans, but a Covid-19 diagnosis led to a brief production pause, with the show returning less than a week later on Monday, reported People.

