"After action films, SRK wanted to do something different," says Rajkumar Hirani who worked with King Khan in 'Dunki'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 29 : Popular filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani has a great record till date and he is known for making movies with distinct stories. From 'Munnabhai MBBS', 'Lage Raho Munnabhai', '3 Idiots' to 'PK', his movies come with a message and touch the heart of the audience. Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Dunki' is one among them, which marks his first-ever collaboration with SRK and he said that it was his long-time wish that came true.

He told ANI, "You always want to make a movie with a meaningful and good story. Shah Rukh liked the story from the beginning. After doing action movies, as an actor, he also wanted to do something different and this is the reason he was very involved and happy about it. I also wanted to work with SRK for so long and, 'mere liye vo baat puri ho gayi' and finally we worked together and 'bahut maza aaya'."

While praising SRK, Hirani added, "He is a great man and he just showers love on everybody and we enjoyed working on this film."

The film explores the 'Donkey Flight,' a risky and illegal method used by people to enter nations such as the United States of America, the United Kingdom, and Canada.

Talking about the entire idea behind the movie and the kind of research he did for it, the director shared, "When we did the research we found that about 7 per cent of people in the country have a passport. Many people dream of going abroad but very few get the visa. It is very difficult. We want unique stories for making a film and I found it good."

He continued how he started working on the film and said, "When we were filming 'PK' in Italy, I noticed an Indian standing in the Town Square like a Statue of Liberty. I asked him about his identification, but he didn't respond. People over there informed me he might be living there illegally and doing it for money. That was the first time I learned about Indians living illegally in other countries. Later, I saw photos of Punjabi people building aeroplanes on the roofs of their homes. This piqued my interest. Then I discovered that there are streets in Punjab where visa agents can be found; they are known as visa streets, and there are thousands of agents on the streets, as well as English-speaking classes."

"I attended a few classes and found people of different age groups, especially from villages taking those classes. I realized that many people dream of going abroad there."

"I've also met people in the United States who want to return home but are unable to do so since they are in the country illegally and came there via the Dunki route. I tried to understand their stories and discovered it was a perfect subject for my film," the filmmaker stated.

'Dunki' stars Shah Rukh along with Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Grover, Boman Irani and Vikram Kochhar.

The film hit the theatres on December 21 and since then it has been the talk of the town.

