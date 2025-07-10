After 'Besharam Rang', Shilpa Rao's 'Barbaad' from Saiyaara Strikes an Emotional Chord; Says Working with YRF, Mohit Suri Feels Like Home

Singer Shilpa Rao, who has crooned the female version of “Barbaad” from Saiyaara is on cloud nine as the singer has once again won the audience hearts with her soulful voice post Besharam Rang from Pathaan which emerged as a chartbuster. Following the many successes of her upbeat numbers, Shilpa delivers a hauntingly beautiful performance that’s resonating deeply with listeners.The female version of Barbaad—originally introduced in a male rendition—brings a fresh emotional intensity, with Shilpa’s voice drawing listeners into the raw ache of heartbreak. Fans have flooded her with messages, sharing how the song has left them teary-eyed, feeling the weight of lost love—even if they haven’t experienced one themselves. The track’s emotive power lies not just in its lyrics, but in how Shilpa’s stunningly nuanced vocals make heartbreak feel universal and deeply personal at the same time.

“Music, for me, has always been about connecting with people’s emotions,” says Shilpa Rao. “Barbaad is a heartbreak song, and singing the female version allowed me to explore a different emotional perspective. I’ve been receiving so many messages from people saying they’re moved by the song, feeling heartbreak through it—even when they haven’t gone through one themselves. That kind of response means everything. And working on this with YRF and Mohit Suri again—it feels like home. I’ve shared a creative comfort with them from our earlier collaborations, and returning to that space was incredibly fulfilling.” Shilpa’s musical streak continues with Metro In Dino that too has struck a chord with it’s recent live performance at the film’s music event left audiences spellbound, reaffirming her place as one of the most emotionally compelling voices in Indian music today. With Barbaad, Shilpa Rao doesn’t just sing a heartbreak song—she evokes it, inhabits it, and passes that ache to the listener in a way only she can. As Saiyaara prepares for release, Barbaad stands tall as the heartbreak anthem of the year.