After Bidisha De Majumder and Pallabi Dey, another Bengali celeb Manjusha Niyogi found dead in Kolkata

After Bidisha De Majumdar, another Bengali model has committed suicide. Manjusha Niyogi, a popular model, was found hanging from the ceiling of her room in her Kolkata residence. Manjusha stayed with her family in Kolkata's Patuli area. This is the second such incident in three days, police said.Reportedly, ever since her friend Bidisha passed away, Manjusha was not keeping well and was going through acute depression. 'My daughter was severely depressed following her friend Bidisha's death and was constantly talking about her since then,' Manjusha's mother said in an interview.

Bidisha passed away due to suicide on May 26. Manjusha Niyogi's body was sent to a hospital for post-mortem examination to ascertain the cause of death, a police officer said.Before Manjusha, Bengali model-turned-actress Bidisha De Majumdar was found dead in her apartment in Dum Dum, Kolkata. The 21-year-old actress used to live in a rented flat there since the last four months. The police recovered her body from her flat at Nagerbazar area on May 25, evening. They entered her house by breaking the door, where she was found hanging.