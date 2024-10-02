After Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde joins 'Thalapathy 69'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 2 : Actor Pooja Hegde has come on board for Thalapathy 69.

This marks Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde's second collaboration after Beast, which was a massive success. The film's song Arabic Kuthu became a chartbuster and was immensely popular nationwide.

Film banner KVN Productions made the announcement officially through their Instagram handle stating, "Bringing the stunning duo back to the big screen once again. We know you've already cracked it, but officially... Welcome onboard @hegdepooja #Thalapathy69CastReveal."

Sharing the news on her Instagram story, Pooja expressed her enthusiasm, writing, "Yaaaaasss! Hoping to create magic once again with the one and only Thalapathy @actorvijay."

The makers also recently announced Bobby Deol as part of the ensemble cast.

Directed by H. Vinoth, Thalapathy 69 is slated to be released in October 2025. The film will be released in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi, offering a true pan-Indian experience that will captivate audiences across the country.

In Bollywood, Pooja will be seen sharing screen space with Shahid Kapoor in Deva.

'Deva' will be released in theatres on February 14, 2025. In the movie, Shahid is portraying a rebellious police character delving into a high-profile case. As he digs deeper, he unravels a complex web of deceit and betrayal, plunging into a perilous journey of investigation while Pooja Hegde is the leading lady in the role of a journalist.

Directed by acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews, and produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur 'Deva' promises an action-packed roller-coaster ride full of thrill and drama.

