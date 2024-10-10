After box office success, Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao starrer 'Stree 2' debuts on OTT

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 10 : After success in theatres, Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao starrer "Stree 2' is now all set to kick-start its journey on OTT.

On Wednesday, streaming giant Prime Video announced the release of the film on their Instagram handle.

Stree 2 is now finally streaming on Amazon Prime Video India from October 10.

Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank unfolds in the town of Chanderi, years after Stree's disappearance. However, the people of the town face a new threat as a headless ghost, named "Sarkata" emerges, abducting women in the quest for revenge against those he holds responsible for Stree's demise. To defeat this monster and restore peace in Chanderi, Vicky, Bittu, Rudra and Jana join forces, seeking help from an unnamed woman (played by Shraddha Kapoor) to fight Sarkata. Together they face their fears and delve into Chanderi's dark history to save their town.

Producer Dinesh Vijan, Founder of Maddock Films shared his excitement, he said, "Stree 2: Sarkate ka Aatank is a truly special film for us. It is a testament that strong and loved characters and a well-rounded narrative can be the driving force behind a film's success. We're truly humbled by the success of the film and the love the cast has received. It has reinforced our belief in the power of storytelling. After a super successful theatrical run, we're thrilled to bring this story to the Amazon Prime audience across India and the world."

"Stree 2: Sarkate ka Aatank has captivated audiences with its powerful storytelling, fortifying horror-comedy as a successful and sought-after genre. With its impressive cast, foot-tapping music, stunning cinematography and truly hilarious and thrilling moments, the film delivers a rich visual experience, making it a true blockbuster to be watched exclusively on Prime Video." said Manish Menghani, director of Content Licensing, Prime Video India. "We take pride in presenting the biggest blockbusters to our customers in India and the world over, and Stree 2 is a welcome and exciting addition to our list of superhit entertainers. We're thrilled that our customers can now enjoy this truly spine-chilling, rib-tickling film."

Producer Jyoti Deshpande, President - Media & Content Business, Reliance Industries said, "Stree 2: Sarkate ka Aatank has already created history by becoming the No. 1 Hindi box office film of all time. With lovable characters and laugh out loud jokes, it's a franchise that is perfect for a watch party at home with friends and family. We are delighted that Stree2 will make its OTT premiere on Amazon Prime Video starting today, and you will also find the OG Stree Part 1 there. Hoping the die-hard fans of this amazing franchise will come together to smash OTT premiere viewership records on this one...kyu ki woh stree hai aur woh kuch bhi kar sakti hai."

The film has etched its name in cinematic history by becoming the highest-grossing Hindi film ever, surpassing the lifetime collections of Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan'.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh recently confirmed the news on his official X handle.

"#Stree2 scripts HISTORY... Becomes the HIGHEST-GROSSING *HINDI* FILM EVER... Crosses *lifetime biz* of #Jawan [#Hindi version]... Next stop: Inaugurating the Rs 600 cr Club. [Week 5] Fri 3.60 cr, Sat 5.55 cr, Sun 6.85 cr, Mon 3.17 cr, Tue 2.65 cr. Total: Rs 586 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice," he wrote.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, 'Stree 2' has captivated audiences not only with its engaging storyline but also with star-studded cameos from Varun Dhawan and Akshay Kumar, both of whom have been praised for their contributions to the film.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor